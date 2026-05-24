Evander has 2 goals, 3 assists, Mboma Dem adds 2 goals as Cincinnati beats Orlando 6-2

CINCINNATI (AP) — Evander Da Silva Ferreira — known simply as “Evander” — had two goals and three assists, Kenji Mboma Dem scored two goals, his first multi-goal game in MLS, and FC Cincinnati beat Orlando City 6-2 on Saturday night.

Evander, who has seven goals and five assists in his past five games, is the first player in club history with at least two goals and two assists in a single game.

Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan earned his 75th regular-season win in just 151 games, tied with Seattle’s Brian Schmetzer fastest to the mark in the MLS post-shootout era (since 2000).

Kevin Denkey scored his club-leading ninth goal this season in the 77th minute and Tom Barlow capped the scoring in the first minute of stoppage time.

On the counter-attack, Evander played a cross from the left side to a charging Mboma Dem for a first-touch finish from just beyond the penalty spot in the 52nd minute and Evander rolled a shot from inside the penalty arc inside the right post to make it 4-2 in the 58th.

Cincinnati (5-5-5), which snapped a three-game winless streak. has scored multiple goals in a club-record (MLS era) eight consecutive games.

Roman Celentano had seven saves.

Martín Ojeda converted from the penalty spot to open the scoring in the 16th minute and scored on a free kick from 24 yards out to make it 2-2 in the 48th for Orlando (4-9-2). Ojeda has 11 goal this season, nine in the last seven games.

Evander, on the counter-attack, took a pass from Pavel Bucha and rolled a shot from the left side of the area inside the back post to give Cincinnati a 2-1 lead in first-half stoppage time.

Mboma Dem headed home a corner kick played into the area by Evander to make it 1-1 in the 42nd minute.

Orlando has allowed an MLS-worst 44 goals this season.

Maxime Crépeau had five saves.

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