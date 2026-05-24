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Robin Lod and Andrew Gutman score goals, Fire beat Toronto 2-1

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By AP News
MLS Toronto Fire Soccer

MLS Toronto Fire Soccer

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CHICAGO (AP) — Robin Lod and Andrew Gutman each scored a goal Saturday night to help Chicago beat Toronto FC 2-1 on Saturday night for the Fire’s third consecutive win.

Toronto (3-6-5) has lost three in a row and is winless in eight straight, dating to a 3-2 victory over Colorado on April 4 — the last of a four-game unbeaten streak.

Chris Brady had three saves for the Fire (8-4-2).

The Fire is 14-14-14 against Toronto.

Lod opened the scoring in the 22nd minute. On the counter-attack, Hugo Cuypers played a centering pass from the left side to Maren Haile-Selassie, who tapped a first-touch pass to a charging Lod, who beat goalkeeper Luka Gavran one on one to give the Fire a 1-0 lead.

Gutman headed home a corner kick played in by Philip Zinckernagel to give the Fire a 2-1 lead in the 65th minute.

Josh Sargent returned from a three-game absence (thigh) and scored a goal that made it 1-1 in 34th minute. Alonso Coello, on the counter-attack, played a through ball to a charging Sargent for a first-touch finish that slipped under the crossbar.

Cuypers, who leads MLS with 13 goals this season, snapped his string of consecutive appearances with a goal at 10 games — the third longest in league history.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

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