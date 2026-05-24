Maxwell Woledzi scores his 1st MLS goal, Nashville beats NYCFC 2-1 for 3rd straight win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Maxwell Woledzi scored his first MLS goal, Jeisson Palacios added his first goal this season, and MLS-leading Nashville SC beat New York City FC 2-1 on Saturday night to extend its unbeaten streak to eight games.

Nashville (10-1-3) has won three in a row and has 33 points, one more than Western Conference-leading San Jose.

Sam Surridge, who returned from a four-game absence, subbed on for Ahmed Qasem in the 72nd minute.

Nashville is the only MLS club still undefeated (6-0-1) at home this season and has a plus-14 (23-9) goal differential at Geodis Park.

Woledzi gave Nashville a 2-1 lead in the 49th minute. Bryan Acosta played an arcing ball from the right side to the back post and Woledzi banged a header off the bottom of the crossbar into the net.

Cristian Espinoza played a corner kick to the back post, where Palacios headed home a finish that ricocheted off the hand of goalkeeper Matt Freese into the net to open the scoring in the 17th minute.

Nicolás Fernández converted from the penalty spot to make it 1-1 in the 23rd minute.

Brian Schwake had three saves for Nashville.

NYCFC (5-6-4) had its three-game unbeaten streak snapped.

Freese finished with four saves.

Maxi Moralez missed his first game for New York City since he suffered a torn ACL last Saturday in a 1-1 tie with the New York Red Bulls. The 39-year-old Moralez has spent each of his 10 MLS seasons with NYCFC and has 30 goals and a club-record 91 assists in his career.

Nashville in 4-0-1 at home against NYCFC, 4-3-2 overall.

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