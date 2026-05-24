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Royals beat Summit 2-1 in NWSL to run unbeaten streak to 9

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By AP News
NWSL Spirit Reign Soccer

NWSL Spirit Reign Soccer

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Kiana Palacios and Mina Tanaka scored and the Utah Royals beat the Denver Summit 2-1 on Saturday night in the National Women’s Soccer League to push their unbeaten streak to nine games.

In other games, the Houston Dash beat visiting Angel City 2-1, and the North Carolina Courage topped Racing Louisville 2-1 on the road.

The Royals (7-2-2) joined the Portland Thorns at the top of the standings, with teams set to met next weekend in Portland.

Tanaka scored in the 72nd minute off a penalty kick after Cloé Lacasse was fouled on the left edge of the box by Ayo Oke.

Palacios scored her first career NWSL goal in the 20th minute, capitalizing on a turnover by Eva Gaetino.

Denver (3-4-3) tied it minutes before halftime with Delanie Sheehan finding Yazmeen Ryan at the back post.

Dash beat Angel City 2-1 for first win in 51 days

Maggie Graham scored in stoppage time to lift Houston past Angel City for the Dash’s first victory in 51 days.

Graham fired a shot from just outside the box after a series of one-touch passes up the middle of the field. Houston (4-5-2) ended a six-game winless streak.

Kat Radar put Houston on the board in the 17th minute. Angel City (4-5-1) tied it nine minutes later on Maiara Carolina Niehues’ penalty kick.

Houston was without goalkeeper Jane Campbell after she sustained a head injury Wednesday against San Diego. In her place, Caroline Delisle made her first career NWSL start.

North Carolina reaches 100 regular-season wins in 2-1 victory

Ashley Sanchez scored her seventh goal of the season, Evelyn Ijeh had her second in two games and North Carolina edge Racing Louisville FC for the 100th regular-season win in Courage history.

The Courage (4-3-3) have won two in a row.

Arin Wright scored in stoppage time for Louisville (2-7-1).

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

By AMANDA VOGT
Associated Press

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