Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
83.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Mamelodi Sundowns win a second African Champions League title, beating FAR Rabat 2-1 on aggregate

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News
Morocco CAF Champions League Soccer

Morocco CAF Champions League Soccer

Photo Icon View Photos

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Mamelodi Sundowns won its second African Champions League title on Sunday, beating FAR Rabat 2-1 on aggregate after a 1-1 draw in the second leg of the final on Sunday.

The South African side, which is nicknamed “the Brazilians” because of the color of its kit, last won the trophy in 2016. It lost the final to Egyptian team Pyramids FC last year.

Sundowns came into Sunday’s match at Moulay Abdellah stadium with a 1-0 advantage from the first leg but host FAR leveled the tie shortly before halftime when Mohamed Hrimat converted a penalty after Reda Slim was brought down by Divine Lunga.

Sundowns hit back on the stroke of halftime with Teboho Mokoena’s strike going in off the underside of the crossbar.

FAR was awarded another penalty in the 74th minute when Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams fouled Youssef El Fahli. But Williams redeemed himself by saving Hrimat’s penalty.

The Moroccan side had won the African Champions League once in its history, in 1985.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.