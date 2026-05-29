The vibes in Canada feel much different than the US as the World Cup arrives

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — For Canada, the World Cup is more about the soccer.

While the mood around the tournament in the United States is complicated by the conflict with Iran, travel bans, immigration policies and politics, Canada stands in contrast to its border neighbor.

“The game belongs to everyone. It doesn’t ask where you are from, only how you play, how you lead and how you bring people together,” Canada Soccer President Peter Augruso said. “It is a universal language, and here in Canada, it’s spoken every day in our schools, parks, community centers and stadiums from coast to coast to coast.”

Different vibes

There is still plenty of criticism surrounding the World Cup in Canada, including apprehension over ticket prices and related costs, as well as concerns about the tournament’s impact on marginalized communities. A report by a Canadian government watchdog said that hosting the World Cup will cost federal and local governments and estimated $1 billion.

At the same time, the tournament is a chance for Canada to distance itself from the United States on the world stage. There is tension over the U.S. conflict with Iran, and the Iranian team’s participation in World Cup matches. The nation recently moved its training camp from Arizona to Tijuana, Mexico, the event’s other co-host.

There is also the Trump administration’s full or partial travel restrictions placed on visitors from certain countries, including World Cup participants Iran, Haiti, Ivory Coast and Senegal, as part of a broader crackdown on immigration. There are questions about U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement activities during the tournament and the potential impact on World Cup visitors.

Augruso pointed to his country’s diversity.

“Our diversity hasn’t diluted us. It’s defined us,” Augruso said at the recent FIFA Congress in Vancouver. “In a world that can feel divided. Canada stands proof that diversity isn’t a challenge to overcome, but a strength to celebrate. Here, the world doesn’t just visit the world, lives, works, learns and thrives together.”

Embracing the spectacle

Toronto and Vancouver will host 13 World Cup matches. Canada’s opening ceremonies are set for June 12 in Toronto before the Canadian national team plays Bosnia and Herzegovina, with stars Alanis Morissette and Michael Bublé among those scheduled to perform.

“When you go out and get a coffee or even in and around the hotel, people are excited,” said defender Richie Laryea, who plays for Canada and Toronto FC in Major League Soccer. “People are ready for the World Cup to be in Toronto. So I think for the majority of people know how big of a moment this is going to be for our city, but I think until it’s actually here and people see it, it’s going to probably blow people away. ”

Canada played in the 1986 and 2022 World Cups but has never advanced past the group stage. This time, the Canadian national team plays all its Group B matches on home soil. Following the opener in Toronto, the team moves to Vancouver for its final group stage games, against Qatar on June 18 and Switzerland on June 24.

“I know a lot of people are saying traffic is going to be bad and everybody will have their lives disrupted for a month, but I’m excited for the games,” said Brent Stewart, who was recently kicking a soccer ball around a Burnaby-area park with friends. “Maybe Vancouver will party like we did when Canada won the gold in hockey.”

Indeed, when the 2010 Winter Olympics were hosted by Vancouver, the Canadians defeated the United State 3-2, setting off a raucous celebration across the city and beyond.

Is Canada a soccer nation?

Canada coach Jesse Marsch has likened this moment to 1994, when the World Cup in the United States helped lead to the launch of Major League Soccer.

“Without 1994, the World Cup, I wouldn’t be here. I wouldn’t have had an opportunity to become a professional after college. I wouldn’t have had the opportunity to pursue being a professional coach,” said the American-born Marsch, who had a lengthy MLS career. “And what we need to do is to make sure we’re providing more opportunities like that for players and coaches, so that in the future we can continue to elevate the game in this country.”

Canada has seen interest in soccer rise in the past decade, boosted by the Women’s World Cup in 2015, as well as homegrown stars like Christine Sinclair and Alphonso Davies. Soccer is the top sport among youngsters aged 5 to 17 in Canada, according to the most recent figures from the Canadian Fitness and Lifestyle Research Institute.

Marsch understands that his team’s performance will be a key part of how the Canadian World Cup is ultimately viewed.

“I’ve often said that these guys, for me, are the incredible, the greatest resource and example of what it is to be Canadian,” Marsch said. “And I can go multiculturalism, the backgrounds of all of them, the humbleness, the kindness, but in there as well is that they’re they’re competitive and they’re strong and they’re committed to doing whatever it takes to make sure that this summer, they’re going to be at their absolute best.”

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AP World Cup: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-world-cup

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Soccer Writer