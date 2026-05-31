Manchester City completes double by crushing Brighton 4-0 in Women’s FA Cup final

LONDON (AP) — Manchester City won the Women’s FA Cup on Sunday, wrapping up a first league and cup double in style.

Women’s Super League champion City beat Brighton 4-0 in the final in front of almost 44,000 fans at Wembley to claim its fourth FA Cup and the first since 2020.

Alex Greenwood floated in a cross for Khadija “Bunny” Shaw to head in the opener in the 38th minute and the City captain then got on the scoresheet herself with a brilliant free kick on the stroke of halftime.

Substitutes Aoba Fujino and Vivianne Miedema extended City’s lead in the second half against first-time FA Cup finalist Brighton, which was bidding for its first major trophy.

City had clinched its first WSL title in a decade last month in Swedish coach Andrée Jeglertz’s first season at the club after joining from Denmark’s national team.

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