Dudinha, Byars score in San Diego Wave’s 2-0 victory over the Chicago Stars

Dudinha and Trinity Byars scored to lead the San Diego Wave to a 2-0 win over the Chicago Stars on Sunday.

In other action in the National Women’s Soccer League, Gotham FC beat the Houston Dash 1-0, and North Carolina topped Angel City 2-1.

San Diego (8-4-1) wasted no time as Lia Godfrey found Dudinha for the 1-0 lead in the third minute.

After a collision with Stars midfielder Leilanni Nesbeth, Wave rookie defender Mimi Van Zanten needed to be subbed off in the 90th minute.

In the eighth minute of stoppage time, it appeared that Jordyn Huitema tied the game for Chicago (3-9-0). After video review, the goal was ruled offside.

Second half substitute Byars scored in the final minutes of stoppage time for the final margin of 2-0, moving the Wave to the top of the NWSL standings as the league takes an extended summer break.

Goalkeeper Didi Haracic made three saves en route to her first clean sheet of the season.

Stars forward Mallory Swanson made her first start since returning from maternity leave and subbed off in the 64th minute

Gotham post NWSL-record eighth shutout

Gotham (6-2-3) extended its historic defensive record with its eighth shutout in the first 11 games with their victory over the Dash.

Gotham defender Tierna Davidson’s long ball delivery to Jordynn Dudley led to a left-footed blast for the 1-0 lead in the eighth minute. The assist was Davidson’s first in NWSL play.

After suffering an injury at the CONCACAF W Champions Cup, goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger (abdomen) was listed as out. Shelby Hogan started in her place and recorded three saves in the shutout win.

The Houston Dash (4-6-2) have only one win in their last eight games.

Courage win third straight

Manaka Matsukubo had an assist and a goal, propelling the North Carolina Courage (5-3-3) over Angel City FC (4-6-1).

Matsukubo slipped a ball through to Evelyn Ijeh, who calmly finished to give the Courage a 1-0 lead in the 48th minute. With the goal, Ijeh has landed on the scoresheet in three straight matches.

Three minutes later, Evelyn Shores’ pinpoint cross into the box found the head of Maiara Niehues for the equalizer.

North Carolina retook the lead for good in the 79th with Riley Jackson’s perfectly weighted pass to Manaka, who scored her fifth goal of the season.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-world-cup

By PHUOC NGUYEN

Associated Press