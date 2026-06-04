France stunned by Ivory Coast in World Cup warmup, Spain held by Iraq

NANTES, France (AP) — Guéla Doué scored a goal and set up the winning strike as Ivory Coast surprised France — and Doué’s brother in the French dugout — with a 2-1 victory in a World Cup warmup match Thursday.

Amad Diallo fired home Doué’s low cross from the right six minutes from time at Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes.

Rayan Cherki had put France ahead in the final minute of the first half when he left two defenders behind and beat goalkeeper Yahia Fofana with a low shot.

Fofana was frequently in action, saving the chances of Kylian Mbappé, Michael Olise and again Cherki.

But Doué — whose brother Désiré Doué plays for France — received a through ball from Nicolas Pépé to equalize eight minutes into the second half.

Many fans waved posters with a photo of Didier Deschamps to thank the coach for a successful reign that began in 2012 and saw France win the 2018 World Cup and reach the 2022 final and will come to an end after this edition.

Deschamps had all six players involved in the Champions League final — Ousmane Dembélé, Bradley Barcola, Warren Zaïre-Emery, Désiré Doué, Lucas Hernandez and William Saliba — on the bench. He used Hernandez, Zaïre-Emery and Barcola as substitutes in the second half.

France will play one more warmup — against Northern Ireland on Monday in Lille — before heading to the United States.

France opens its campaign against Senegal on June 16 in New Jersey.

Ivory Coast meets Ecuador in its opener in Philadelphia on June 14.

Spain held by Iraq

Spain — another World Cup favorite — was held 1-1 at home by Iraq in La Coruña.

Playing without forwards Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams, Spain took a 1-0 lead in the 16th minute on Ferran Torres’ goal.

Merchas Doski’s left-footed strike from just outside the box beat goalkeeper Joan Garcia to equalize before the half-hour mark.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said he expects Yamal to be fit to face Cape Verde in the team’s World Cup opener in Atlanta on June 15.

De la Fuente rested David Raya, Martin Zubimendi and Fabián Ruiz — who all participated in the Champions League’s final. Recently injured Mikel Merino came on as a substitute.

Spain is scheduled to play one more warmup game — against Peru in Mexico on Monday.

Iraq meets Norway in its World Cup opener in Massachusetts on June 16.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-world-cup