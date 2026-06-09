Spain finalizes World Cup preparations with a 3-1 win over Peru

PUEBLA, México (AP) — Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedri scored early goals and Spain overcame key absences to wrap up its World Cup preparations with a comfortable 3-1 victory over Peru on Monday in the Mexican city of Puebla.

Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, and Víctor Muñoz missed the game because of injuries and remained at the team’s training base in Tennessee.

Oyarzabal opened the scoring after just two minutes, and Pedri doubled the lead in the 32nd. Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese scored an own goal in the 53rd to give Spain a 3-0 lead.

Jairo Vélez scored in the 66th for Peru, which missed out on qualifying for the World Cup.

Coach Luis de la Fuente has said Yamal, Williams and Muñoz could be available to play in Spain’s World Cup opener on June 15 against Cape Verde in Atlanta.

Yamal, the Barcelona star, has not played since April 22 because of an injured left hamstring.

After Cape Verde, Spain faces Saudi Arabia on June 21 in Atlanta and Uruguay on June 26 in Guadalajara, Mexico.

___ AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-world-cup