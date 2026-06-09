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Stadium workers near LA say they have a tentative deal, averting strike ahead of World Cup

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By AP News
World Cup LA Stadium Workers Strike Soccer

World Cup LA Stadium Workers Strike Soccer

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INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Stadium workers near Los Angeles say they have reached a tentative contract deal, averting a strike ahead of the U.S. men’s soccer team’s opening World Cup match Friday.

The union announced the deal at a news conference Tuesday.

The union representing 2,000 bartenders, servers, cooks and dishwashers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, voted last week to authorize a strike after contract talks had stalled with the stadium’s food service provider, Legends Global.

Workers represented by UNITE HERE Local 11 said they were seeking pay increases, protections from subcontracting and security on the job amid ramped-up immigration enforcement under President Donald Trump’s administration.

The World Cup is expected to draw millions of fans to matches across the U.S., Canada and Mexico, over 39 days this summer.

Eight matches are scheduled for SoFi Stadium, starting with Friday’s match between the U.S. and Paraguay.

By JAIMIE DING
Associated Press

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