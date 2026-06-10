USWNT downs Brazil 1-0 on own goal in contentious match

FORTALEZA, Brazil (AP) — A deflected own goal in the second half gave the U.S. women’s national team a 1-0 victory over Brazil on Tuesday night in chaotic match that saw eight red cards handed to the Brazilians.

Coach Arthur Elias and three assistant coaches were sent off with red cards. Bia Zaneratto and Tarciane were both handed red cards, taking Brazil down to nine players in stoppage time and two additional players were carded following the match.

Sophia Wilson’s shot deflected off Isabela and got by Brazilian goalkeeper Lorena in the 63rd minute for the lone goal before the 55,144 fans in Fortaleza. Brazil had no shots on goal, while the United States had six.

It was the second of two matches in Brazil for the Americans. The U.S. fell 2-1 in the opener on Saturday in Sao Paulo.

Trinity Rodman was available off the bench as a substitute and came into the game to start the second half.

Marta, a six-time FIFA World Player of the Year, was subbed into the match in the 80th minute, making her 212th appearance for Brazil.

Dudinha appeared to hurt her right knee in a collision with Emily Sonnett in the 30th minute and was stretchered off the field in obvious pain. The 20-year-old forward, who plays for the San Diego Wave in the National Women’s Soccer League, returned to the bench in the second half on crutches.

Brazil had won the last two matches against the United States.

The matches in Sao Paulo and Fortaleza were played at stadiums that will be used next summer for the Women’s World Cup.

The United States will attempt to qualify for the World Cup starting in late November at the CONCACAF W Championship.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer