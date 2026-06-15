Earthquakes sign coach Bruce Arena through the 2028-29 season

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Earthquakes signed coach Bruce Arena to a new contract on Monday that runs through the 2028-29 MLS season.

Arena, the former U.S. men’s national team coach, has helped turn the Earthquakes around since taking over before last season. San Jose has a 10-3-2 record this season and is tied for the most points in the Western Conference at the break for the World Cup.

“We are proud to have Bruce leading our club,” Earthquakes managing partner John Fisher said. “He has done an outstanding job rebuilding this team and getting us positioned amongst the top teams in MLS this season. Not only has he assembled a great, young team that is already competing for the playoffs this year, but he has built a team that is set up for sustainable, long-term success. We are excited to keep Bruce in San Jose for the foreseeable future.”

The Earthquakes won nine of 10 games to open the season and are off to the best start in franchise history. They need just one win in the final 19 games to match last season’s regular-season total and five more for the most for the team since the Quakes won the Supporters’ Shield in 2012.

“I have enjoyed my time here in San Jose, and I am excited to continue to see this team improve and compete at the highest level in MLS,” Arena said. “We have a great core group of players here and a devoted fan base that has treated me very well from the start.”

Arena coached the U.S. to two World Cup appearances, including a trip to the quarterfinals in 2002. He has also won five MLS Cups and a league-record 283 regular-season games over his career that also includes stints with D.C. United, the New York Red Bulls, the Los Angeles Galaxy and the New England Revolution.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer