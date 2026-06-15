US forward Christian Pulisic trains separately in World Cup practice as he recovers from calf injury

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — U.S. forward Christian Pulisic trained on his own during practice Monday while he rehabilitates a calf injury that limited him to one half of action in the Americans’ opening World Cup victory last week.

Pulisic participated in individual work and then went to the gym while his teammates practiced at their training base in Irvine, California. The AC Milan attacker got kicked in the calf during training last week, and he left the Americans’ 4-1 victory over Paraguay at halftime for precautionary reasons.

Pulisic was outstanding in the first match of his second World Cup, tormenting Paraguay’s defense with repeated runs down the left side at SoFi Stadium. He recorded an assist on a goal by Folarin Balogun, and his playmaking was directly responsible for an own-goal scored by Paraguay while the Americans went ahead 3-0 in their highest-scoring performance in World Cup history.

The U.S. gave no update on Pulisic’s condition Monday, but he said after the game that he didn’t think it was serious.

“I just got a bit of a kick in the first half, so I’m really hoping that it’s nothing,” Pulisic said at the time. “I’m hoping I’ll be fine the next few days. Just the back of my leg, sort of my calf area. I’m staying positive. I don’t think it’s anything.”

Pulisic and coach Mauricio Pochettino didn’t speak to reporters Monday, but teammate Tyler Adams was not concerned.

“Christian will be ready, everyone,” Adams told reporters. “Let’s relax.”

The U.S. continues group play in its home World Cup in Seattle on Friday against Australia, which also won its opening match. The Americans return to Inglewood on June 25 to face Turkey.

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AP World Cup: https://apnews.com/fifa-world-cup

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer