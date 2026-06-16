One Extraordinary Photo: An overhead look at New Zealand’s Elijah Just scoring against Iran

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Mark J. Terrill began his career 44 years ago at the age of 16 as a freelance photographer shooting primarily for The Associated Press. In college, while studying in photojournalism, he tried his hand at sports and remotely triggered cameras and fell in love with it. Terrill joined the AP full time in 1997.

Why this photo?

One of the primary goals (no pun intended) of a photographer is to make a different photograph. Different in the sense that your competition doesn’t have it and that the audience hasn’t seen it before. One of the ways to do this is with remotely triggered cameras. They not only allow you to be in more than one place at a time but it also allows you to be in positions where you can’t physically be. In this photo, I am able to give the audience a different look at New Zealand’s Elijah Just scoring against Iran.

How I made this photo

I had placed four remote cameras in the catwalk of Los Angeles Stadium, one behind each goal and one looking at each goal from the side. I also had two remote cameras behind this goal, all of which were triggered by radio transceivers from my shooting position on the pitch.

Why it works

This particular photograph works well because it has many of the elements that you hope to have in a soccer photograph. It shows show both the player scoring the goal and the goalkeeper missing it with defenders looking on as well as having a clean background.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-world-cup

By MARK J. TERRILL

Associated Press