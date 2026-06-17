Erling Haaland scores twice in World Cup debut as Norway tops Iraq 4-1

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Norway will go as far in this World Cup as Erling Haaland takes it.

In his tournament debut, he showed he’s more than up for that challenge.

Haaland scored two goals, including one off a defensive blunder, on Tuesday to propel Norway to a 4-1 victory over Iraq in Group I.

The Manchester City striker’s 56th and 57th international goals came in Norway’s first appearance in the tournament since reaching the knockout round at the 1998 World Cup in France — two years before Haaland was born.

Haaland said he will do his best to meet the expectations he created with this performance.

“Of course I will try,” Haaland said. “It’s about continuing and don’t think too much. It’s difficult at this stage. But I’ll focus on (the) next (game) and of course be happy. But also stay calm.”

Norway coach Stale Solbakken said he had a feeling Haaland was ready after watching how loose he was in the team’s last training session before the match.

“You could see that he lived up to the occasion,” Solbakken said. “The occasion wasn’t too big for him.”

Leo Ostigard scored in the 76th minute off a corner kick from Martin Odegaard. An own-goal by Iraq forward Aymen Hussein just before the final whistle completed Norway’s scoring.

Hussein also scored for his team, an equalizer just nine minutes after Haaland’s first strike.

Haaland put the Norwegians in front for good just before halftime when he sneaked in front of a poor back pass to Iraq goalkeeper Jalal Hassan. Haaland beat Hassan to the ball, preempting his attempted clearance, and then used his shin to put the ball in the back of the net.

“It’s one of those things. It happened,” Iraq coach Graham Arnold said. “It is what is and we have to learn from it.”

Haaland’s first goal, which came in the 29th minute, followed a cross into the box from David Moller Wolfe. Haaland slid and used his right heel to finish it off. It ignited waves of cheers from the Norway supporters, who dominated the stands clad in red as they broke out in synchronized Viking row chants.

Iraq, playing in the World Cup for just the second time after debuting in 1986, held its own with a sizable contingent of supporters that was mostly concentrated behind one of the goals.

That energy helped Iraq briefly get back into the game.

In the 38th minute, Amir Alammari corralled a ball on the baseline halfway between the left corner and the goal and fired a cross in front of the net. It eluded Norway’s defenders, allowing Hussein to punch a clean header that bounced under the hand of diving goalkeeper Orjan Nyland to even the score at 1-1.

It was Hussein’s 34th international goal. That includes his winning goal against Bolivia in Iraq’s final World Cup qualifying match in April that gave the country the last spot in the 48-team tournament field.

“It’s a proud moment to be back in the World Cup after 40 years. To lose 4-1, it hurts,” Iraq’s Hussein Ali said.

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AP World Cup: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-world-cup

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer