Australia crushes Bangladesh by 9 wickets in less than 10 overs at Women’s T20 World Cup

LEEDS, England (AP) — Australia restricted Bangladesh to 77-8 and won by nine wickets in less than 10 overs in the Women’s Twenty20 World Cup on Wednesday.

Australia reached 78-1 in 9.3 overs to go two for two, and next for the six-time champion is newcomer the Netherlands on Saturday.

Georgia Voll responded to her duck on World Cup debut against South Africa with an unbeaten 45 off 32 balls, including a six back over the bowler’s head.

On a seamer’s pitch at Headingley, Kim Garth took the first two Bangladesh wickets in the powerplay including Juairiya Ferdous, who scored 50 against the Netherlands but was pinned on 8.

Also taking two wickets were captain Sophie Molineux and Ellyse Perry, the player of the match.

At 27-5 in the eighth over Bangladesh was at risk of eclipsing its own World Cup record low total of 46. But it passed that mark in the 15th over.

“We have been looking for a few players like power hitters,” captain Nigar Sultana said. ”It’s pretty difficult to find batters like that.”

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AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket