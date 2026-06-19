Christian Pulisic to miss US World Cup match against Australia because of calf injury

SEATTLE (AP) — U.S. star Christian Pulisic will miss Friday’s World Cup match against Australia because of a calf injury and was replaced in the starting lineup by Ricardo Pepi.

United States coach Mauricio Pochettino made the announcement during an interview with Fox about 90 minutes before the kickoff at Lumen Field in Seattle.

The move is a setback for a U.S. team that defeated Paraguay 4-1 in its opener on June 12 and with a win would clinch advancement to the round of 32.

Pulisic left the game at halftime after helping create the opening goal by splitting a pair of defenders before passing to Weston McKennie, then setting up Folarin Balogun for the second goal.

Pochettino said the 27-year-old attacker was kicked in the back of his left calf during a training session ahead of the game and felt tightness during the match.

Pulisic trained on his own in the leadup to the game against Australia.

Pulisic has 33 goals in 87 international appearances.

Pepi was the only addition to the U.S. starting lineup.

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AP World Cup: https://apnews.com/fifa-world-cup

By ANDREW DESTIN

Associated Press