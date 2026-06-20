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Ismael Saibari scores in second minute to lift Morocco over Scotland 1-0 at the World Cup

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By AP News
Morocco Scotland WCup Soccer

Morocco Scotland WCup Soccer

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FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Ismael Saibari scored only 72 seconds into the game and Morocco beat Scotland 1-0 at the World Cup on Friday to keep alive its chances of advancing to its second straight knockout round.

Saibari slipped behind two Scotland defenders and Brahim Diaz dropped the ball over the top to him. Saibari gathered and blasted it into the top left corner of the net, well outside the reach of goalkeeper Angus Gunn.

Morocco, which reached the semifinals at the last World Cup in Qatar, drew 1-1 with Brazil in its Group C opener. Scotland, which hasn’t gotten out of the group stage in its previous eight previous World Cup appearances, beat Haiti 1-0 in its first match.

Saibari also scored Morocco’s goal against Brazil.

Morocco nearly scored another in the 52nd minute when a header by Bilal El Khannouss off Achraf Hakimi’s corner kick was battled down by Gunn.

Scotland had a chance in first-half stoppage time when Andy Robertson sent a cross at John McGinn, who couldn’t get a foot on it near the back post.

As Scotland pressed for an equalizing in the closing minutes, Morocco had a pair of good chances to add to their wide both both missed the target.

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AP World Cup: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-world-cup

By KYLE HIGHTOWER
AP Sports Writer

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