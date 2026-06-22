Kylian Mbappé of France scores his 15th, 16th World Cup goals, tying for 2nd most in history

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kylian Mbappé of France scored two goals on Monday to reach 16 for his World Cup career, moving into a tie for second most in tournament history as he tries to keep pace with new record holder Lionel Messi.

Playing in his third World Cup, the 27-year-old Mbappé scored in the 14th minute against Iraq, giving Les Bleus a 1-0 lead in his 100th international game. After a weather delay that extended the halftime break to more than two hours, Mbappé found the net again in the 54th minute to move into a tie with Miroslav Klose of Germany, who had the goals record before this high-scoring World Cup began.

Messi scored twice for Argentina earlier Monday to set the tournament record at 18. He had equaled Klose with his first World Cup hat trick in Argentina’s 3-0 win over Algeria last Tuesday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

Mbappé scored with a left-footed strike from about 20 yards out that got past Iraq goalkeeper Ahmed Basil, who got his first start in the tournament after captain Jalal Hassan allowed all four goals in Iraq’s 4-1 loss to Norway.

For his second goal, Mbappé took advantage of a poor pass to the goalkeeper by Iraq defender Zaid Tahseen. France’s Ousmane Dembele controlled the loose ball and passed to Mbappé, who tapped it in with his right foot.

Mbappé helped France win the World Cup in 2018 and reach the final in 2022, when he was awarded the Silver Ball as the second-best player. Joined up front by Désiré Doué and reigning Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembélé, France entered this year’s tournament as a co-favorite with Spain.

Mbappé, one of two men to have a hat trick in a World Cup final, scored his 13th and 14th World Cup goals in France’s 3-1 tournament-opening victory over Senegal. He now has 59 international goals, two more than Oliver Giroud for the most in France’s rich history.

His World Cup goals include four this year; eight in 2022, when he won the Golden Boot as the top scorer; and four in 2018.

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AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-world-cup

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer