Algeria rallies past Jordan 2-1 for its first win at a World Cup since 2014

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Algeria scored off two corner kicks in the second half to rally from an early deficit and defeat Jordan 2-1 on Monday to bolster its chances of advancing to the knockout round of the World Cup.

Second-half substitute Nadhir Benbouali headed in a corner kick in the 69th minute and Amine Gouiri provided the game-winner in the 82nd to give Algeria its first win at the World Cup since 2014.

“We deserved to win this game,” Algeria coach Vladimir Petkovic said. “It certainly gives us a lot of confidence and belief ahead of our next match.”

The Jordanians had taken the lead for the first time at a World Cup on a first-half goal by Nizar Al Rashdan but couldn’t withstand the continual pressure from Algeria in the second half.

This marked the first time Algeria had ever won a World Cup game after conceding the first goal. The Algerians had seven losses and two draws previously when that happened.

Now, after bouncing back from a 3-0 loss to Argentina in its opening game, Algeria can finish second in Group J — and clinch a spot in the knockout round — with a win on Saturday against Austria.

“The three points are the most important thing,” midfielder Ibrahim Maza said. “I think we have more confidence to go to the next game. We will fight even more than today.”

Jordan is out of contention for the knockout rounds following a second straight loss. It opened with a 3-1 defeat to Austria but put up a strong effort in its first appearance on soccer’s biggest stage.

“We didn’t see a big gap of difference when it comes to skills, except for the corner kicks and the set pieces,” Jordan coach Jamal Sellami said. “I was proud of the performance of my players. Yes, sad results. We were hopping for better results but I’m happy with my players.”

Momentum clearly swung after Benbouali equalized when Riyad Mahrez’s corner kick found him in the middle of the box and he sent a header into the corner that Yazeed Abulaila couldn’t stop.

Algeria kept up the attack and took the lead when Gouiri got a touch on a ball in the box that deflected off Abulaila and into the net, setting off an Algerian celebration with their fans just behind the goal at Levi’s Stadium.

“The team was a lot better in winning the tackles and winning balls in the second half,” Petkovic said. “We made a lot fewer mistakes and that ultimately paid off.”

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AP World Cup: https://apnews.com/fifa-world-cup

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Sports Writer