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Stampede at World Cup match viewing in Jordan’s Amman kills 1

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By AP News
Jordan WCup Soccer Reaction

Jordan WCup Soccer Reaction

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AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — A stampede at a gathering of World Cup fans in Jordan’s capital early Tuesday left one person dead and eight others injured, the state news agency said.

Thousands of spectators had turned out in central Amman to watch the match between Algeria and Jordan on giant screens. The crowd, at Hashemite Plaza, grew and nine people injured in the crush were hospitalized, the Jordan News Agency reported, citing the Public Security Directorate.

One of the injured fans later died, the report said.

This year was the first that Jordan qualified for the World Cup. The team was knocked out Tuesday after losing to Algeria 2-1.

By OMAR AKOUR
Associated Press

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