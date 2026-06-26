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The sounds of Dua Lipa interrupt Portugal coach Roberto Martínez’s World Cup news conference

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By AP News
Dua Lipa-Callum Turner

Dua Lipa-Callum Turner

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MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A special guest crashed Portugal coach Roberto Martínez’s news conference Friday: Grammy winner Dua Lipa.

Her sound, anyway.

Speakers inside the interview room at the stadium started blaring some of Lipa’s songs for a few minutes in the middle of Martínez’s availability session. It wasn’t totally clear why — some wires got crossed, evidently, during a rehearsal happening inside the stadium — but nobody seemed to mind that it happened.

Martinez even swayed a little in his chair while workers tried to find a way to silence the music.

“Dua Lipa’s supporting Portugal, I believe,” he said.

Lipa — the three-time Grammy-winning, London-born, British Albanian singing powerhouse — is a huge soccer fan and has been at countless major events in recent years. And when Martinez was asked later in his news conference about the balance of his midfield play so far in the tournament, he couldn’t resist bringing the talk back to the music.

“Balance and Dua Lipa, those were the two main topics,” Martínez said.

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See more of AP’s World Cup coverage here

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