Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
82.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Senegal routs 10-man Iraq 5-0 to boost hopes of reaching World Cup knockout rounds

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News
APTOPIX Iraq Senegal WCup Soccer

APTOPIX Iraq Senegal WCup Soccer

Photo Icon View Photos

TORONTO (AP) — Senegal racked up the goals on 10-man Iraq in a 5-0 victory Friday that boosted their hopes of reaching the World Cup knockout stages.

Pape Gueye scored two second-half goals as the Senegalese — vying to advance as from third place in Group I — took advantage of a first-half red card on Iraq defender Rebin Sulaka for preventing Sadio Mane from going in on goal alone.

Habib Diarra scored in the fourth minute and even though Sulaka was sent off in the 13th, Senegal didn’t score again until Ismaila Sarr’s goal in the 56th minute.

Gueye then added his two goals and Iliman Ndiaye netted Senegal’s fifth.

With the victory, Senegal now has three points and a plus-two goal differential.

The eight best third-place teams advance to the Round of 32, with ties broken by goals scored and goal differential if necessary.

Iraq was eliminated without a point in its first World Cup appearance since 1986.

—-

Alexandria Smith is a student in the John Curley Center for Sports Journalism at Penn State.

ALEXANDRIA SMITH
Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.