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Senegal and Belgium head to extra time at World Cup at 2-2 after Lukaku and Tielemans score late

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By AP News
APTOPIX Senegal Belgium WCup Soccer

APTOPIX Senegal Belgium WCup Soccer

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SEATTLE (AP) — Senegal and Belgium are headed to extra time at the World Cup after playing to a 2-2 score through 90 minutes of regulation on Wednesday.

The teams will now play 30 minutes of extra time, split into two 15-minute halves. If the score is still even after extra time, there will be a penalty shootout to decide which team advances to the round of 16.

Habib Diarra and Ismaïla Sarr gave the Senegalese a 2-0 lead, but Belgium substitute Romelu Lukaku got one back in the 86th minute and Youri Tielemans equalized in the 89th.

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See more of AP’s World Cup coverage here

By ANDREW DESTIN
AP Sports Writer

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