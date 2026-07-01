Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
86.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Christian Pulisic back in the starting lineup for the U.S. for the World Cup knockout round

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News
APTOPIX US Turkey WCup Soccer

APTOPIX US Turkey WCup Soccer

Photo Icon View Photos

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Star Christian Pulisic was back in the starting lineup for the United States for a knockout round matchup against Bosnia-Herzegovina after being slowed by a calf injury during the group stage of the World Cup.

U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino used the same starting lineup for the round of 32 on Wednesday night that he used when the Americans beat Paraguay 4-1 in the opener of the World Cup.

Pulisic left that game, after helping set up two first-half goals, with stiffness from the injury incurred earlier in training. He then sat out a 2-0 victory over Australia before coming on as a substitute in the 58th minute in a loss to Turkey on June 25.

Pulisic has 33 goals in 88 international appearances.

Also back in the lineup for the U.S. were four key players who sat out the game against Turkey after having received a yellow card earlier in the tournament. Striker Folarin Balogun, Tyler Adams and top defenders Antonee Robinson and Chris Richards were all listed as starters against Bosnia.

The Americans had clinched the top spot in their group after winning the first two matches and didn’t want to risk a suspension for any of those players with a second yellow card in group stage. All players start the knockout round with a clean record.

___

See more of AP’s World Cup coverage here

By JOSH DUBOW
AP Sports Writer

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.