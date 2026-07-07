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US-Belgium at World Cup is most-watched soccer telecast in US history at 30M viewers, Fox says

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By AP News
APTOPIX New York WCup Soccer Reaction

APTOPIX New York WCup Soccer Reaction

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The U.S. game against Belgium in the round of 16 at the World Cup set another record as the most-watched soccer telecast in U.S. history, Fox said after preliminary ratings came out Tuesday.

Fox said 30 million people watched the game, a 4-1 victory for Belgium on Monday in Seattle to move into the quarterfinals and eliminate the last of the tournament’s three co-hosts. Fox said audience peaked at more than 36.8 million people between 9:15 and 9:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

That topped the previous mark, the U.S.-Bosnia-Herzegovina game last week that Fox said was watched by 26.4 million.

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See more of AP’s World Cup coverage here

By The Associated Press

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