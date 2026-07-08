Mexico-England is most watched non-US English-language World Cup match in US history

The match between England and Mexico in the round of 16 has become the most-watched World Cup game not involving the U.S. broadcast in English in the country’s history, according to Fox.

The network said Wednesday an average of more than 21.7 million tuned in to watch England’s 3-2 victory in Mexico City on Sunday night. That tops the previous record of the final between Argentina and France in 2022, which was seen by 16.7 million.

Fox said the audience peaked at more than 25.7 million from 10:15-10:30 p.m. Eastern time. The U.S.-Belgium game the following night is the most-watched at 30 million.

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By The Associated Press