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Argentina keeps lineup unchanged with Messi alongside Alvarez for World Cup match vs. Switzerland

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By AP News
Switzerland Argentina WCup Soccer

Switzerland Argentina WCup Soccer

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KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Lionel Messi has Julian Alvarez alongside him as Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni opted to stick with his most recent lineup for La Albiceleste’s quarterfinal match against Switzerland in the World Cup on Saturday night.

Messi and Alvarez were joined up front by Alexis Mac Allister and Rodrigo De Paul, while Enzo Fernandez, Leandro Paredes, Nicolas Tagliafico and Nahuel Molina were right behind them in the 4-4-2 lineup. Lisandro Martinez and Cristian Romero were the last line of defense against the Swiss ahead of goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

Switzerland is playing without goal-scorer Johan Manzambi, who also missed its round of 16 win over Colombia with a knee injury. He is once again replaced by Fabian Reider on the right wing in coach Murat Yakin’s side.

Breel Embolo is up front along with Rieder, Djibril Sow and Dan Ndoye in the 4-2-3-1 line. Remo Freuler and Swiss captain Granit Xhaka are in the midfield, while the responsibility of slowing down Messi and Alvarez will fall on the back line of Denis Zakaria, Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi and Ricardo Rodriguez along with goalkeeper Gregor Kobel.

The winner will play England in the semifinals on Wednesday in Atlanta.

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See more of AP’s World Cup coverage here

By DAVE SKRETTA
AP Sports Writer

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