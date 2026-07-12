World Cup semifinals: Four previous champions, a bitter rivalry, Mbappé vs Yamal and Messi vs Kane

ATLANTA (AP) — It’s a World Cup semifinal lineup for the ages.

Four previous champions and the four top-ranking teams in the world. Five of the six top scorers, one GOAT and one of the bitterest rivalries in soccer.

Argentina, Spain, France and England went into the tournament as the top four in FIFA’s rankings and are two wins away from being crowned champion of the world again. It’s just too close to call either semifinal matchup: France will play Spain in Arlington, Texas on Tuesday and England will face Argentina in Atlanta on Wednesday.

Not since 1990 has the final four of a World Cup been made up entirely of previous winners. England and Argentina were involved then, although they didn’t play each other. Then, like now, Argentina was the defending champion — after beating West Germany in the 1986 final in Mexico — and went on to lose to West Germany in the 1990 final.

And this year could also see a repeat final from 2022 if France and Argentina both advance.

England vs. Argentina: A bitter rivalry

Argentina must overcome England in a match that resumes a fierce rivalry that goes beyond the soccer field, with tensions also relating to the 1982 conflict over the Falklands Islands.

On the field there have been numerous flashpoints between the teams on the World Cup stage. Argentina captain Antonio Rattin, whose death was announced on Saturday, was sent off in a bad-tempered quarterfinal match against winner England in 1966. England manager Alf Ramsey tried to stop his players from swapping shirts with their opponents after a 1-0 victory.

Roll the clock forward 20 years and in 1986 Diego Maradona’s infamous “Hand of God” goal helped Argentina to a 2-1 win against England in the quarterfinals on the way to lifting the trophy.

David Beckham was sent off in 1998 for kicking out at Argentina midfielder Diego Simeone, who was predictably criticized by the English media for his reaction to what appeared to be light contact. Argentina won the round of 16 match on penalties.

Beckham got his revenge four years later by scoring a penalty in a 1-0 win that contributed to Argentina being eliminated at the group stage.

France vs. Spain: A quick chance for French revenge

France and Spain meet again in the semifinals of a major tournament, just two years since going head-to-head at the European Championship.

Spain won 2-1 with a then-16-year-old Lamine Yamal on the score sheet and went on to lift the Euros by beating England in the final.

Kylian Mbappé’s powers were diminished in that tournament after sustaining a broken nose, while emerging stars like Michael Olise and Désiré Doué were yet to break through.

Two years on and France is widely regarded to have been the most impressive team of this World Cup with a dizzying array of attacking talent and the joint leading scorer in Mbappé ahead of the semifinal on France’s Bastille Day.

In contrast Spain had to contend with injuries to Yamal and fellow winger Nico Williams coming into the tournament and has relied on late goals from substitute Mikel Merino to edge past Portugal and Belgium in the last two rounds.

The nations have met on a number of occasions at the World Cup or Euros. France beat Spain in the final of Euro 84.

The race for the Golden Boot

It has become a thrilling competition within the tournament as many of the world’s most lethal finishers have all turned up in peak form.

Erling Haaland may be out of the race, but five of the six top scorers are still standing and others could yet force their way into the race for the Golden Boot.

Mbappé and Lionel Messi lead the way with eight goals each. Haaland has seven, but he cannot add to that number after Norway was eliminated by England in the quarterfinals.

Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane have six each, while Ousmane Dembélé is on five.

Mikel Oyarzabal has four goals, so could yet challenge if Spain overcomes France in the semifinals.

There’s also the contest for the all-time top scorer at World Cups overall with Messi on 21 goals and Mbappé on 20.

That man Messi

He is already considered by many to be the greatest of all time — the GOAT — and his performances at what is likely his last World Cup, aged 39, have only strengthened that argument. This will be Messi’s first ever game against England.

If Messi can lead Argentina to the title, he would surpass the great Maradona by winning two World Cups for his country.

Argentina would also become the first back-to-back champion since Brazil in 1958 and 1962.

Soccer great Pelé was part of those Brazil teams and also went on to win a third World Cup in 1970.

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James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

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See more of AP’s World Cup coverage here

By JAMES ROBSON

AP Soccer Writer