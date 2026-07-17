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Quake recovery, World Cup joy and other top photos from Latin America and the Caribbean

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By AP News
The top photos of the day by AP photojournalists

The top photos of the day by AP photojournalists

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July 10 – 16, 2026

Venezuelans struggled to recover the bodies of relatives killed in the two powerful earthquakes that struck the country on June 24. Cuba endured its third nationwide blackout in two weeks as fuel supplies run low.

The week also brought moments of celebration in the region, with tens of thousands of soccer fans flooding the streets of Argentina’s capital in a collective eruption of ecstasy over their national team’s 2-1 victory over England to reach the World Cup final.

This gallery was curated by photojournalist Fernando Vergara based in Bogota, Colombia.

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AP photography: https://apnews.com/photography

AP News on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

By The Associated Press

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