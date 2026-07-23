Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
76.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Sam Surridge scores on a PK, Nashville beats Montreal 1-0 for 5th straight win

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News
MLS Montreal Nashville Soccer

MLS Montreal Nashville Soccer

Photo Icon View Photos

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sam Surridge scored on a penalty pick Wednesday night and Nashville SC beat CF Montreal 1-0 to extend its win streak to five games.

Nashville (12-1-3), which beat Atlanta 1-0 on Friday night, is unbeaten in 10 straight and leads MLS with 39 points.

Surridge converted from the spot to open the scoring in the 68th minute. The 27-year-old forward has 10 goals in 10 appearances (six starts) this season.

Brian Schwake had two saves for Nashville.

Montreal (4-9-3) played to a 0-0 tie with Toronto on Thursday in its first game back from the World Cup break and is winless in five straight.

Nashville is 8-0-1 at home this season. Montreal is 1-7-1 on the road.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.