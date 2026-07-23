Sam Surridge scores on a PK, Nashville beats Montreal 1-0 for 5th straight win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sam Surridge scored on a penalty pick Wednesday night and Nashville SC beat CF Montreal 1-0 to extend its win streak to five games.

Nashville (12-1-3), which beat Atlanta 1-0 on Friday night, is unbeaten in 10 straight and leads MLS with 39 points.

Surridge converted from the spot to open the scoring in the 68th minute. The 27-year-old forward has 10 goals in 10 appearances (six starts) this season.

Brian Schwake had two saves for Nashville.

Montreal (4-9-3) played to a 0-0 tie with Toronto on Thursday in its first game back from the World Cup break and is winless in five straight.

Nashville is 8-0-1 at home this season. Montreal is 1-7-1 on the road.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer