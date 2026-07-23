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Tai Baribo scores in the 78th for DC United in 1-1 tie with Dynamo

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By AP News

HOUSTON (AP) — Tai Baribo scored in the 78th minute Wednesday night for D.C. United in a 1-1 tie with the Houston Dynamo in the first game for both teams since the World Cup break.

Baribo flicked in a header, his ninth goal of the season, in the 78th minute to tie it at 1-all. Nathan Ordaz played a centering header from the back post and Baribo put it away from point-blank range.

Sean Johnson had four saves for D.C. United (4-5-7).

Héctor Herrera knocked down a clearance with his first touch near the edge of the penalty box and then skipped a shot inside the near post to give the Dynamo (7-6-2) a 1-0 lead in the 40th minute.

Houston outshot D.C. United 20-9, 5-1 on target.

Jonathan Bond did not stop a shot for the Dynamo.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer

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