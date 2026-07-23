Late goals from Myrto Uzuni, Christian Ramírez lift Austin to 3-1 victory over stumbling Sounders

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Myrto Uzuni scored the go-ahead goal late in the second half and Christian Ramírez added some insurance in stoppage time as Austin beat Seattle 3-1 on Wednesday night to end a three-match losing streak and hand the Sounders a fourth straight defeat.

Uzuni used assists from rookie midfielder Ervin Torres and Ilie Sánchez to score his sixth goal of the season and give Austin (4-7-5) a 2-1 lead in the 86th minute. Uzuni had six goals in 27 appearances last year in his first season in the league.

Torres and Uzuni set up Ramírez for a goal in the first minute of stoppage time to set the final margin.

The 18-year-old Torres subbed into the match in the 84th minute before notching his first two assists in his third appearance this season after one 7-minute stint in each of the previous two campaigns, Uzuni picked up his fourth assist.

Austin took a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute when Sánchez took a pass from Besard Sabovic and scored for the first time this season. Sánchez has totaled one goal in six straight seasons. Sabovic’s assist was his first after posting one in 32 appearances as a rookie last year.

Seattle (7-5-3) pulled even in the 26th minute on an unassisted goal by Paul Rothrock. It was his fifth goal, matching his career high set in 25 appearances in 2024.

Brad Stuver saved two shots for Austin.

Andrew Thomas had three saves for Seattle, which was coming off a 5-1 loss at home to the Portland Timbers.

Seattle’s Jackson Ragen was tagged with a second yellow card late in stoppage time, leading to a red-card exit.

Przemysław Płacheta subbed into the match in the 63rd minute in his debut for Austin after signing as a free-agent winger out of the English Premier and English Championship leagues.

Up next

Seattle: Visits the Philadelphia Union on Saturday.

Austin: Visits the Houston Dynamo on Saturday.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer