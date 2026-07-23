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Son, Bouanga score goals as LAFC beats Real Salt Lake 3-1

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By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Son Heung-min scored a goal for the second consecutive game, Denis Bouanga added a goal, and Los Angeles FC beat Real Salt Lake 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Hugo Lloris, who leads MLS with nine shutouts this season, had six saves for LAFC (9-5-3).

Son, who scored his first goal this season Friday in a 3-0 win over the LA Galaxy, opened the scoring in the 11th minute. The 34-year-old forward pushed the ball wide to his left to create space from a defender and then blasted his next touch inside the near post from the end of the penalty arc.

Mathieu Choiniere played a ball ahead, the last of four consecutive first-touch passes by LAFC, to Bouanga, who raced to the center of the area, cut back to evade a defender and fired a shot into the net to make it 2-0 in the 40th.

DeAndre Yedlin’s own goal capped the scoring in the 68th minute.

Lukas Engel, a 30-year-old defender in his second MLS season, scored his first career goal in the 86th minute for RSL (8-5-2). Rafael Cabral had one save.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer

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