Baribo’s stoppage-time PK helps DC United beat Toronto 2-1, snap 5-game winless skid

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tai Baribo converted from the penalty spot in the 10th minute of stoppage time, Sean Johnson had six saves, and D.C. United beat Toronto FC 2-1 on Saturday night to snap a five-game winless streak.

Toronto (3-7-7) is winless in 11 consecutive games.

Andre Dozzell drew a penalty conceded by Jackson Gilman and Baribo’s penalty kick capped the scoring.

Baribo has scored a goal in three consecutive games and has 11 goals in 14 appearances (13 starts) this season.

D.C. United (5-5-7) took a 1-0 lead on an own goal by Kobe Franklin in the 41st minute, when he redirected a corner kick played in by Keisuke Kurokawa into the net.

Theo Corbeanu scored his first goal this season to make it 1-1 in the 76th minute. Sean Johnson parried a shot by Jonathan Osorio but Corbeanu slammed home a volley that deflected off Johnson.

Luka Gavran had six saves for Toronto.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer