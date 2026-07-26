Gil, Turgeman, Raines propel Revolution to 4-1 victory over Atlanta United

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Carles Gil, Dor Turgeman and Brooklyn Raines all had a goal and an assist to help the New England Revolution cruise to a 4-1 victory over Atlanta United on Saturday night.

New England (9-5-2) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 11th minute when Gil scored from long distance. Defender Matt Polster registered his first assist of the season on Gil’s sixth netter, and Turgeman collected his fourth this season and fifth in 19 appearances with the club.

Turgeman netted his second goal this season and fifth overall in the 36th minute to give the Revolution a 2-0 lead at halftime. Alhassan Yusuf earned his first assist of the season and Raines picked up the first of his career in his first season with New England after not having a goal contribution in 45 career appearances with the Houston Dynamo.

Eighteen-year-old defender Peyton Miller found the net for a career-high fourth time to give the Revs a 3-0 lead in the 56th minute. Yusuf snagged another assist and Gil notched his fourth. Miller had two goals over 36 appearances in his first two seasons.

Raines scored his first goal in the 67th minute for a four-goal advantage. Jackson Yueill subbed into the match in the 59th before snagging his first assist of the season.

Atlanta United avoided being shut out when Miguel Almirón scored in the 85th minute. His second goal came with assists from Alexey Miranchuk and Cayman Togashi.

Matt Turner totaled six saves for New England, which improved to 8-1-1 at home.

Lucas Hoyos stopped three shots for Atlanta United (3-11-3).

New England has won the last five matchups and outscored Atlanta United 11-3.

Up next

Atlanta: Visits the Philadelphia Union on Saturday.

New England: Visits CF Montreal on Saturday.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer