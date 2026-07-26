Tomas Ostrak, St. Louis City beat short-handed Rapids 1-0 for 4th straight win

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tomas Ostrak scored his first goal this season in the 83rd minute to help St. Louis City beat the short-handed Colorado Rapids 1-0 on Saturday night for their fourth win in a row.

St. Louis (7-6-4) is unbeaten, with six wins, in its last seven games.

Rob Holding was shown a straight red card in the 12th minute and the Rapids (6-10-1) played a man down the rest of the way, his second straight game against St. Louis with a red for denial of a goal-scoring opportunity. St. Louis won 1-0 at Colorado on May 9.

St. Louis had 61% possession and outshot the Rapids 18-2, 3-0 on target.

Timo Baumgartl chipped a cross to left side, where Tomas Totland flicked a header back to Ostrak for a bending shot from the corner of the penalty area that ricocheted off the back post to open the scoring.

Nico Hansen had one save for the Rapids.

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