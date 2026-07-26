Minnesota United keeper Drake Callender duels Vancouver’s Yohei Takaoka to 0-0 draw

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota United’s Drake Callender and the Vancouver Whitecaps’ Yohei Takaoka dueled to a scoreless draw on Saturday night.

Callender finished with five saves in goal for Minnesota United (6-6-5), which has gone 0-3-3 during a six-match winless stretch. Callender earned his fifth clean sheets over 17 starts in his first season with the club after posting 10 shutouts in 91 starts with Inter Miami.

Takaoka totaled three saves for Western Conference-leading Vancouver (10-3-3). It was his seventh shutout in 15 starts this season and his 34th in 115 career starts.

Minnesota United was coming off a 2-1 road loss to Sporting Kansas City in its first match following the World Cup break.

The Whitecaps lost 4-3 at FC Cincinnati in its first match back.

Vancouver outscored Minnesota United 9-1 in two wins last season and leads the all-time series 7-6-6.

Minnesota United hasn’t won since beating the Columbus Crew 3-2 on May 2.

Up next

Vancouver: Hosts Los Angeles FC on Saturday.

Minnesota: Hosts San Diego FC on Saturday.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer