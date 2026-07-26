Tyrese Spicer, Maxime Crépeau help Orlando City end Nashville’s 10-match unbeaten run in 1-0 victory

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tyrese Spicer scored in the second half and Maxime Crépeau made it stand up as Orlando City ended Eastern Conference-leading Nashville SC’s 10-match unbeaten run with a 1-0 victory on Saturday night.

Spicer subbed into the match in the 53rd minute then used assists from 18-year-old rookie Justin Ellis and defender Adrián Marín in the 72nd to score his career-best third goal this season. Ellis collected his fifth assist in 10 appearances and Marin snagged his fourth — after entering in the 69th minute.

Crépeau totaled three saves for his second shutout in 16 starts for Orlando City (6-9-2), which entered in 10th place in the East.

Rookie Brian Schwake turned away four shots for Nashville (12-2-3), which had won five in a row and gone 8-0-2 during its unbeaten run. Schwake came in with 11 goals allowed and eight clean sheets through his first 16 starts.

Nashville has scored just two goals in its last three matches but was coming off two straight 1-0 victories — over Atlanta United and CF Montreal.

Orlando City posted a 4-0 road win over the San Jose Earthquakes in its first match following the two-month World Cup break.

Nashville beat Orlando City 5-0 at home in March and was trying for the first sweep in a series Orlando City now leads 6-4-4.

Nashville’s only other loss this season came on April 4 — 1-0 to the Fire in Chicago.

Up next

Nashville: Visits D.C. United on Saturday.

Orlando: Visits the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer