Dallas loses newcomer Daniel De Sousa Britto to injury in 1-0 loss to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Alejandro Alvarado scored his first career goal with a nifty shot early in the second half and San Diego FC held on for a 1-0 victory after FC Dallas lost newly acquired goalkeeper Daniel De Sousa Britto to an injury on Saturday night.

CJ dos Santos needed just one save for San Diego (5-7-5) for his first clean sheet in four starts this season.

Alvarado used assists from defenders Manu Duah and rookie Kieran Sargeant to scores the winner in the 50th minute. It was the first career assist for Duah in his second season, and the second for Seargeant.

Daniel made his second start for Dallas (7-5-5) since coming over from the San Jose Earthquakes but left in the 16th minute after he injured his leg while saving a shot on goal by Onni Valakari. Jonathan Sirois replaced him and finished with four saves.

Daniel already had three saves against San Diego before leaving. The club acquired him on July 9 for up to $1 million in general allocation money. He had five shutouts in 15 starts for the Earthquakes this season.

Dallas has gone 2-1-1 in the first four of a five-match road trip.

San Diego, an expansion team last season, played Dallas to a 3-3 draw in Texas in mid-March and is 3-0-1 in the first four matchups.

Up next

Dallas: Visits the Los Angeles Galaxy on Saturday.

San Diego: Visits Minnesota United on Saturday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer