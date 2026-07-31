Bouanga and Los Angeles FC visit the Vancouver Whitecaps

Los Angeles FC (10-5-3, second in the Western Conference) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (10-3-3, second in the Western Conference)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Vancouver -123, LAFC +259, Draw +301; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Denis Bouanga leads Los Angeles FC into a matchup with the Vancouver Whitecaps fresh off of a two-goal showing against Sporting Kansas City.

The Whitecaps are 8-2-3 against Western Conference opponents. The Whitecaps are second in the Western Conference allowing just 16 goals.

LAFC is 8-5-3 against conference opponents. LAFC has a 40-17 record in matches decided by one goal.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mathias Laborda has scored three goals and added three assists for the Whitecaps. Bruno Caicedo has two goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

David Emmanuel Martinez Morales has scored six goals for LAFC. Bouanga has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Whitecaps: 18-3-9, averaging 6.0 goals, 19.8 shots on goal and 15.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 3.6 goals per game.

LAFC: 18-5-7, averaging 5.4 goals, 14.7 shots on goal and 18.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 3.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Whitecaps: Bruno Caicedo (injured), Kenji Cabrera (injured), Belal Halbouni (injured), Ralph-William Johnson Priso-Mbongue (injured), Emmanuel Sabbi (injured), Ranko Veselinovic (injured).

LAFC: Igor (injured), Sergi Palencia (injured).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press