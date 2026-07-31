San Diego FC faces Minnesota United after shutout win

San Diego FC (5-7-5, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (6-6-5, 10th in the Western Conference)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Minnesota United FC -103, San Diego +231, Draw +283; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Dallas 1-0, San Diego FC plays Minnesota United.

United is 4-5-5 against Western Conference teams. United is 6-0-0 when it scores at least three goals.

San Diego is 4-7-4 in conference games. San Diego ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 31 goals led by Marcus Ingvartsen with 11.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. United won the last game 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelvin Yeboah has eight goals for United. Anthony Markanich has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

Ingvartsen has scored 11 goals with two assists for San Diego. Anders Dreyer has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 12-6-12, averaging 3.3 goals, 13.5 shots on goal and 17.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 3.3 goals per game.

San Diego: 11-8-11, averaging 5.1 goals, 13.8 shots on goal and 14.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 5.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Nectarios Triantis (injured), Nicolas Romero (injured).

San Diego: Andres Reyes (injured), Pablo Sisniega (injured), Amahl Pellegrino (injured).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press