Marcel Hartel scores tying goal as St. Louis plays Real Salt Lake to 1-1 draw

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Marcel Hartel scored in the 72nd minute and St. Louis played Real Salt Lake to a 1-1 draw on Saturday night.

St. Louis (7-6-5) extended its club-record unbeaten streak to eight matches.

RSL (8-6-3) has struggled on the road this season, picking up just one win while dropping five matches.

Hartel intercepted a bad pass from goalkeeper Rafael Cabral and sent it into the open net seven minutes after entering as a substitute. Hartel had started every other game he’s been available since his arrival in 2024.

Sergi Solans opened the scoring for RSL in the 60th when he ran to a back-heel pass from Saba Lobjanidze and touched it around goalkeeper Roman Bürki to find the back of the net.

Each of the last six meetings have featured goals from both teams, with neither side keeping a clean sheet.

Up next

RSL: Returns home to play Minnesota on Aug. 15.

St. Louis: Plays at San Jose on Aug. 15.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer