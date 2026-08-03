Lia Godfrey scores in the Wave’s 1-0 road victory over the Spirit

Lia Godfrey scored the lone goal as the San Diego Wave upset the Washington Spirit 1-0 on Sunday.

In other National Women’s Soccer League matches, the Utah Royals crushed the Portland Thorns 5-1, and and the Boston Legacy played to 1-1 draw with the Denver Summit.

Off a turnover, second half substitute Trinity Byars drew multiple defenders to her before the ball found its way to Godfrey. She got to the ball before goalkeeper Sandy MacIver and slotted it home in the 60th minute for the Wave (10-6-2).

Wave attacker Kimmi Ascanio left due to injury in the 62nd minute, visibly shaken and limping off the field.

In her second start for the Wave, goalkeeper Sandra Paños recorded two saves in her first clean sheet.

The loss at Audi Field snapped a three-match winning streak as well as a 13-match unbeaten run for the Spirit (11-4-3).

Lacasse has three assists in Utah’s win

Cece Delzer had two goals and Cloé Lacasse had three assists for Utah against the visiting Thorns.

In the first 34 seconds, Pietra Tordin’s perfectly-weight pass hit Sophia Wilson in stride for the opening goal on a long-through ball and proceeded to place it home with her left foot.

But then the Royals (10-5-3) scored five unanswered goals. Kiana Palacios’ slick through ball in the 35th minute to Delzer led to the equalizer.

Lacasse put the home side ahead in the 47th minute with a cross into the box to an unmarked Delzer for her second goal of the evening. In the 68th minute Lacasse’s cross into the box found second half substitute Brecken Mozingo.

Palacios scored off a backheel in the 79th minute and Kate Del Fava added a header in the 89th minute for the final scores of the match.

The Thorns (8-6-4) have now lost five straight road matches.

Boston GK Casey Murphy gets an assist in draw

Boston Legacy goalkeeper Casey Murphy recorded her first ever NWSL assist on the road against the Summit.

In the 34th minute, Murphy launched a long ball in the path of forward Sammy Smith who raced past multiple defenders and finished it for the 1-0 lead. It was initially ruled offside before video review confirmed the goal.

Midfielder Tash Flint drew a foul in the box on defender Jorelyn Carabalí in the 70th minute. Janine Sonis converted the penalty kick to level the proceedings for Denver (5-6-5). Boston is 5-8-5.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

By PHUOC NGUYEN

Associated Press