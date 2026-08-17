Ally Sentnor scores in the 85th minute as Angel City draws 1-1 with the Spirit

Ally Sentnor scored in the 85th minute to pull Angel City into a 1-1 draw with the visiting Washington Spirit on Sunday night.

In the day’s only other National Women’s Soccer League match, the Houston Dash beat the North Carolina Courage 3-2.

Trinity Rodman scored her 10th goal of the season in the 65th minute to give the Spirit (11-5-4) a 1-0 lead.

Tara Rudd drove toward Angel City’s backline and threaded a pass through to Rodman, who raced downfield and curled a shot just over goalkeeper Angelina Anderson.

Sentnor scored on a long-range shot for her first goal with Angel City (7-7-4).

Sentnor appeared to give Angel City the lead in the 37th minute, but the goal was overturned following a VAR review that determined teammate Prisca Chilufya committed a handball.

Larisey scores winner for Dash

Clarissa Larisey scored her second goal of the match in stoppage time to give the Dash (6-8-5) the victory over the Courage.

Lisa Boattin’s long ball found Larisey, who headed the winner in the 93rd minute at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina. It was Houston’s fifth stoppage-time goal of the season.

Larisey had tied the match in the 80th minute, 17 minutes after entering as a substitute, when she finished a pass from Avery Patterson.

Ally Schlegel opened the scoring in the 37th minute, converting a rebound from Evelyn Ijeh’s shot past Houston goalkeeper Jane Campbell.

Kate Faasse equalized for the Dash in the 42nd minute after Kiki Van Zanten’s shot deflected off North Carolina goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan.

North Carolina (9-7-3) regained the lead in the 51st minute when Schlegel slipped a pass to Evelyn Ijeh near the 6-yard-box. Ijeh’s 10th goal of the season made her and teammate Ashley Sanchez, who has 11, the first pair of teammates in NWSL history to each score at least 10 goals in a season.

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By DREW RENNER

Associated Press