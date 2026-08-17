Whitecaps deal Sounders club-record seventh straight MLS defeat with 2-0 victory

SEATTLE (AP) — Rayan Elloumi and Thomas Müller scored second-half goals and goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka wasn’t tested as the Vancouver Whitecaps handed the Seattle Sounders a club-record seventh straight defeat in MLS play with a 2-0 victory on Sunday night.

The Whitecaps (11-3-4) move to the top of the Western Conference with the win, two points ahead of the Houston Dynamo.

Elloumi took a pass from Emmanuuel Sabbi in the 77th minute and scored his first goal of the season for the lead. Sabbi’s assist was his second.

Müller used Ryan Gauld’s nifty assist on a free kick inside the box five minutes later to score his sixth goal for the final margin. Gauld subbed into the match in the 58th minute before collecting his first assist in his fourth appearance of the season.

Takaoka did not have to make a save in earning his seventh clean sheet. It was his 34th career shutout in 117 starts.

Seattle keeper Andrew Thomas had the only save of the match on a shot by Müller in the 52nd minute.

Whitecaps midfielder Jeevan Badwal left with a concussion in the 18th minute and was replaced by Rayan Elloumi.

Seattle forward Jesús Ferreira left with a leg injury in the 36th minute and was replaced by Sebastian Gomez.

The Sounders (7-8-3) haven’t won since beating the San Jose Earthquakes 3-2 on the road May 13.

Vancouver has posted a 2-0-3 record in its last five trips to Seattle.

Up next

Whitecaps: Host Houston Dynamo on Wednesday.

Sounders: Host Austin FC on Wednesday.

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