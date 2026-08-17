Rodri says it’s ‘a dream to play for Barcelona’ as he arrives to seal transfer from Man City

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s World Cup-winning captain Rodri arrived in Barcelona on Monday to seal his transfer from Manchester City, saying it’s a dream to play for the Catalan club.

Rodri was expected to undergo a medical on Tuesday as Barcelona and City exchanged documentation to finalize the agreement.

Barcelona agreed to a deal worth 76.5 million euros ($88.5 million), a person with knowledge of the transaction confirmed to the Associated Press on Sunday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because details of the transfer have not been made public.

“Very happy to arrive. There have been some very intense days, but I’m happy that everything has been resolved,” Rodri told reporters briefly. “For me it’s a dream to play for Barcelona. I’m excited about being with my teammates, many of them I already know. Now it’s time to get to work and give my best.”

The 30-year-old Rodri helped Spain secure its second World Cup title last month and will join international teammates Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Pau Cubarsí, Gavi and Pedri at Barceclona.

Rodri won the Golden Ball as the World Cup’s best player. He had one year left on his contract at City. His deal with Barcelona reportedly will go until 2030.

Real Madrid was also reportedly interested in signing Rodri, and he had loudly praised the Barcelona rival in the past.

Hansi Flick’s Barcelona, chasing a three-peat in La Liga, has already boosted its squad with England forward Anthony Gordon, who will help to make up for the departures of Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres, who scored the winning goal in extra time in the World Cup final against Argentina.

The club is also set to add defender João Cancelo in the next few days.

Rodri joined City from Atletico Madrid in 2019. He scored the winning goal in the Champions League final victory over Inter Milan in 2023, and won the Ballon d’Or as the world’s best player the following year after being part of Spain’s European Championship-winning team.

His departure further weakens City’s midfield, with Bernardo Silva having left for Real Madrid this offseason.

Rodri did not play on Sunday in City’s 3-0 defeat to Arsenal in the Community Shield. He is recovering from minor back surgery he underwent after the World Cup.

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AP Sports Writers Steve Douglas and Joseph Wilson contributed to this report.

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By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer