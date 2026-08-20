Alhassan Yusuf scores 3 goals, Revolution beat DC United 3-0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alhassan Yusuf scored three goals, his first multi-goal game in MLS, and the New England Revolution beat D.C. United 3-0 on Wednesday to snap a three-game winless skid.

Yusuf became the eighth player in franchise history to record a hat trick in the regular season and the first since Kei Kamara on Sept. 2, 2017.

Jack Harrison had a career-high three assists for the Revolution (10-7-3). Matt Turner had three saves.

D.C. United (5-6-9) had its six-game unbeaten streak snapped.

Peyton Miller played a centering header, off an arcing ball from the right side to back post from Harrison, and Yusuf slammed home a header to open the scoring in the 23rd minute. Yusuf tapped in a volley, off a perfectly-placed ball played in from the left wing to the back post, from point-blank range to make it 2-0 in the 45th.

Yusuf, who has a career-high five goals this season, redirected a header off a entry played into the area by Harrison, into the net in the 66th minute to secure the hat trick.

Sean Johnson had five saves for D.C. United.

The Revolution are unbeaten (3-0-1) in four straight against D.C. United and lead the regular season series 39-37-16.

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