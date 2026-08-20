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Calvin Harris scores in the 2nd half and Sporting Kansas City plays St. Louis City to a 1-1 draw

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By AP News

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Calvin Harris scored his third goal of the season in the second half to help Sporting Kansas City play St. Louis City to a 1-1 draw on Wednesday night.

Kansas City (4-13-3) had lost three straight games and five of its last six.

St. Louis (8-6-6) is unbeaten in 10 consecutive games.

Eduard Löwen scored for St. Louis in first-half stoppage time when he hammered a free kick from just outside the box off the wall and it deflected off a defender into the net. Löwen has eight goal contributions (four goals, four assists) in seven regular-season appearances against Kansas City.

Harris tied it in the 55th when he ran past the defense for a through ball from Taylor Calheira and powered it into the back of the net. It was the 1,000th home goal in club history.

Up next

St. Louis: Hosts Houston on Saturday.

Kansas City: Plays at Atlanta on Sunday.

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See AP’s full soccer coverage here

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