Calvin Harris scores in the 2nd half and Sporting Kansas City plays St. Louis City to a 1-1 draw

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Calvin Harris scored his third goal of the season in the second half to help Sporting Kansas City play St. Louis City to a 1-1 draw on Wednesday night.
Kansas City (4-13-3) had lost three straight games and five of its last six.
St. Louis (8-6-6) is unbeaten in 10 consecutive games.
Eduard Löwen scored for St. Louis in first-half stoppage time when he hammered a free kick from just outside the box off the wall and it deflected off a defender into the net. Löwen has eight goal contributions (four goals, four assists) in seven regular-season appearances against Kansas City.
Harris tied it in the 55th when he ran past the defense for a through ball from Taylor Calheira and powered it into the back of the net. It was the 1,000th home goal in club history.
Up next
St. Louis: Hosts Houston on Saturday.
Kansas City: Plays at Atlanta on Sunday.
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